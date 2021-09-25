Japan’s Princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage

File photo of Princess Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo September 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Sept 25 — Japan’s Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off, US$1-million (RM4.2 million) payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, reports said today, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiancé.

The 29-year-old grand-daughter of then-Emperor Akihito and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro’s mother and her former fiancé.

The princess had previously expressed her desire to give up the payment, worth up to ¥150 million (RM5.7 million), given public criticism about her fiancé, and the government decided to accept her wishes, said public broadcaster NHK and others.

NHK said the wedding date may be announced in October.

Media have said the couple plans to live in the United States. Under Japan’s males-only royal succession law, female members of the imperial family lose their status on marrying commoners. — Reuters