Japan doubles Covid-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60 million doses

People wait to be processed after arriving to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2021. — Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO, Sept 23 ― Japan will double its Covid-19 vaccine donations to about 60 million doses intended for needy countries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit today.

The pledge adds to a previous agreement to provide 30 million doses and US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) to COVAX programme, overseen by the GAVI alliance and the World Health Organisation.

“Japan has provided approximately 23 million doses of Covid vaccine to various countries and regions across the world, which is the third largest provision of vaccine in the world so far,” Suga told the conference.

Much of Japan's vaccine donations thus far have been via bilateral agreements with Asian neighbours, outside of the COVAX programme.

Japan is giving away most of its domestically produced supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

The nation has relied mainly on imported mRNA-type vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for its inoculation push, which has fully vaccinated about 55 per cent of its population, according to government data. ― Reuters