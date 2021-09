A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against Covid-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OTTAWA, Sept 2 — Canada will donate more than 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to three African countries through the Covax vaccine-sharing facility, Gavi said today.

Nigeria, Kenya and Niger will receive first shipments of the Covid-19 vaccines today, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) said.

The Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organization and Gavi, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower income countries by the end of 2021. — Reuters