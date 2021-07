Indonesia reported 864 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to over 68,000. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 13 — Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force reported 47,899 new coronavirus infections today, the highest daily rise since record began in March 2020, bringing the total of cases to more than 2.6 million.

It also reported 864 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to over 68,000. — Reuters