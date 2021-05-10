WHO: Pandemic plateauing with deaths and cases declining

Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the current situation was an unacceptably high plateau. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, May 10 —The World Health Organisation said today the world was seeing a plateauing in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions.

“But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported Covid-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing. — Reuters