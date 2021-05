Denmark is expected to exclude the Johnson & Johnson vaccine like it did the AstraZeneca vaccine. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

COENHAGEN, May 3 — Denmark has decided not to include the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 shot in its vaccination programme, newspaper B.T. reported today citing unnamed sources.

Danish health authorities are expected to make an announcement on the vaccine at the beginning of this week. — Reuters