Covid cases in India are among the highest in the world. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW DELHI, March 30 — India’s Covid-19 situation is turning from “bad to worse,” a senior government official said today, as infections surge across several states.

“Remember if the cases are more, they will eventually overwhelm the system”, senior health official Vinod Kumar Paul told a news conference. — Reuters