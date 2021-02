Vietnam has recorded 35 Covid-19 deaths in total. — Reuters pic

HANOI, Feb 8 — Vietnam reported 49 more Covid-19 cases today, most in the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City.

This raised total infections to 2,050, including 1,160 locally transmitted infections and the rest imported, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It has recorded 35 Covid-19 deaths. — Reuters