Indonesia says agreements signed for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after a signing ceremony in Jakarta March 9, 2020. — Antara Foto via Reuters

JAKARTA, Dec 30 — Indonesia has signed an agreement with two drugmakers AstraZeneca and Novavax , for 100 million doses of vaccines, the country's foreign minister said today.

“We've secured supplies of vaccines, from AstraZeneca and Novavax, each 50 million doses,” said Retno Marsudi.

Speaking alongside the foreign minister, Indonesia's new health minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said the two vaccines would give the South-east Asian nation more options.

“Now we can think about phase two, how to distribute the vaccines,” he said. — Reuters