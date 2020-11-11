Indonesia reports 3,770 new coronavirus infections, 75 deaths

A man wearing a protective face walks past near a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2020. ― Reuters pic JAKARTA, Nov 11 — Indonesia reported 3,770 new coronavirus infections today, taking its total number of cases to 448,118, according to the country’s Covid-19 task force.

It also reported 75 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 14,836. — Reuters