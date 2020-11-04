India records 46,253 new Covid-19 cases

A man walks past a graffiti amid the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, India November 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 — India recorded 46,253 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed today, with cases rising again in some parts including the capital New Delhi.

With 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, India is the world's second most affected country, behind only the United States.

But the spread has slowed down since a September peak, and the country has reported less than 50,000 infections daily for 10 straight days.

Still, infections are rising in some parts of the country, even as active cases decline nationwide.

Besides New Delhi, the southern state of Kerala and West Bengal in the east have seen a rise in active cases in the last month, according to the health ministry.

The government has warned that cases could surge during the ongoing festival season, asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. — Reuters