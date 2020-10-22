US likely to have enough Covid-19 vaccines for all vulnerable Americans by year end, says official

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar at Capitol Hill in Washington October 2, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 — The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said yesterday.

The US government is “cautiously optimistic” that one or two vaccines, likely from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc , will be available by the end of the year and can begin to be distributed to Americans, officials said during a news conference.

Azar said he expects all seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders will be able to receive a vaccine as soon as January, with the rest of the American public able to get a vaccine by April.

Companies participating in the US government's effort to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, have begun developing manufacturing capabilities even before any vaccinations have been authorized by regulators.