US CDC reports 218,986 deaths from coronavirus

People dine inside Lucille's, a pizza restaurant, as the Covid-19 outbreak continues, in Madison, Wisconsin October 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday reported 8,128,524 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,035 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 475 to 218,986.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. — Reuters