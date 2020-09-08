India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month

A man wearing a face mask travels inside a Delhi metro train, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amid the Covid-19 spread, in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Sept 8 — India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month today, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surprassed Brazil yesterday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million. — Reuters