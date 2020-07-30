FDA could soon authorise Covid-19 treatment with antibody plasma, reports WSJ

Antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients could begin next week to treat people infected with the coronavirus, it is reported. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 30 — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could authorise emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients to treat people infected with the coronavirus as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An FDA emergency-use authorisation could allow faster access to a therapy for the pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 660,000 people globally.

The agency declined to comment on the WSJ report.

People who survive an infectious disease like Covid-19 are left with blood plasma containing antibodies, or proteins the body's immune system made to fight off a virus.

This can be transfused into newly infected patients to try to aid recovery, and since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have been transfusing convalescent plasma into critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Earlier this month, the European Union said it wants to fast-track funding to treat Covid-19 patients with blood plasma collected from survivors. — Reuters