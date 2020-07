Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie LamL said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 19 — Non-essential Hong Kong civil servants will work from home from tomorrow as the global financial hub tightens social distancing restrictions further amid an escalating third wave of coronavirus cases, the city's leader Carrie Lam said today.

Lam said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally since late January close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died. ­— Reuters