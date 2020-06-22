US adds 305 more virus deaths

People wearing protective face masks get food from a street vendor near Central Park in New York June 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 22 — The United States recorded another 305 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed yesterday at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

It marked the 11th consecutive day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1,000, and the third time the toll has been under 400 since the pandemic seemed to peak in mid-April.

But the US remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic, with 119,959 deaths out of 2,278,373 official cases.

Some 20 states have seen a rebound in infections, as the epicenter of the country's outbreak has moved southwest from New York and the country's Northeast.

After dipping below 20,000 new daily confirmed cases recently, the figure has crept back up towards 30,000 and beyond in recent days.

There are fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections following state reopenings and massive anti-racism protests around the country in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus crisis, held Saturday night in Oklahoma, was also criticized as a potential Covid-19 “superspreader” event. — AFP