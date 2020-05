Indonesia also confirmed 55 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,473. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, May 27 — Indonesia reported 686 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 23,851, a health ministry official said today.

Indonesia also confirmed 55 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,473, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters.

As of today, 6,057 people have recovered. — Reuters