Travellers are seen at the Tegel airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Berlin May 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 23 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today.

The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed. — Reuters