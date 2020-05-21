China reports 2 new coronavirus cases for May 20

A little girl plays soap bubbles at a park following an outbreak of Covid-19, in Shanghai, China May 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, May 21 — China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported today.

One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters