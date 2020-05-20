Singapore’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 29,000-mark with 570 new cases

People wearing masks walk in Changi Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 20 — Singapore which has thus far recorded 10,365 Covid-19 recovery patients, has preliminarily confirmed another 570 positive cases today, taking the total count for the republic to 29,364.

The noon data showed that only two cases involved Singaporeans or permanent residents while the vast majority of the infection cases involved foreign workers residing in dormitories.

In a statement, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates would be shared later.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore has classified 1,311 as community cases, 580 as imported cases, and 362 cases involving foreign workers staying outside dorms.

Meanwhile, about 92 per cent of the total cases or 26,541 are foreign workers residing in dorms.

As for yesterday, the ministry said 530 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, while 1,004 cases still in hospital with 10 in the intensive care unit.

The MOH said 17,403 people who have mild symptoms, or clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 22 people have died due to Covid-19 here.

Two more clusters namely NCS Hub at Ang Mo Kio Street, and CitiWall at Kaki Bukit Crescent were closed yesterday as there had been no more cases linked to the places for the past two incubation periods.

The MOH also identified two new clusters yesterday while the largest cluster in the republic, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has a total of 2,585 confirmed cases. — Bernama