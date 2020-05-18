305 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily rise in 5 weeks

The majority of the new cases are work-permit holders in migrant workers' dormitories. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 18 — Singapore confirmed 305 new cases of Covid-19 today, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

This is the lowest daily increase since April 12, when there were 233 cases. This takes the number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 28,343.

“The lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being processed, as one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue and will need time to ramp up its testing capacity,” MOH said.

The vast majority of the new patients are work-permit holders in migrant workers’ dormitories. Two patients are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued (on Monday night),” MOH said. — TODAY