Seven new virus cases in mainland China, up from one a day earlier

A woman carries vegetables at a residential community following an outbreak of Covid-19, in Shanghai, China May 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, May 13 — China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland yesterday, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said today, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.

Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections, with its city of Shulan forced to adjust the risk level to “high” from “medium” at the weekend.

Five of the six new infections could be traced directly to one confirmed case in Shulan, the local health commission said yesterday.

All six were identified in the province's second largest city, also called Jilin, which will now temporarily suspend departing or transiting train services for passengers.

China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, down from 15 the day before. — Reuters