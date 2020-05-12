Malay Mail

Spain orders two-week quarantine for all overseas travellers from May 15

Elderly people wearing protective masks read newspapers as they sit on benches, during the hours in which the elderly are allowed to be outdoors, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona May 4, 2020. — Reuters pic
MADRID, May 12 ― The Spanish government ordered a two-week quarantine for all overseas travellers coming to the country from May 15 in a bid to curb the spreading of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The incoming travellers will have to remain locked in and will only be allowed to exit for grocery shopping, go to health centres and in case of “situation of need”, an official order published today said.

The quarantine has been enforced for all travellers incoming to Spain between May 15 and May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end. ― Reuters

