US denial over Venezuela alleged plot 'unconvincing,' says Moscow

Personal documents are shown by President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured) after Caracas said it foiled an attempted incursion, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2020.— Miraflores Palace handout via Reuters

MOSCOW, May 7 — The Russian foreign ministry said yesterday that it found Washington's denial of being involved in an alleged mercenary attack in Venezuela “unconvincing.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared on state television on Monday showing the US passports of two men he said were captured during a failed sea attack by mercenaries.

US President Donald Trump had told reporters on Tuesday: “It has nothing to do with our government.”

In a statement, the Russian ministry said that “Washington's statements that 'the US government has nothing to do with what happened in Venezuela over the last few days' sound unconvincing.”

It pointed to earlier warnings by Trump's administration that "all options" are on the table, implying the possibility of military action.

Russia supports Maduro, whom the United States has been unsuccessfully trying to topple for more than a year.

The US and some 60 other countries consider opposition leader Juan Guaido to be the interim president.

Maduro said yesterday the two Americans would be tried in Venezuela.

The Russian ministry said “the actions of the mercenaries deserve unequivocal and decisive condemnation,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There should be no place on Venezuelan soil for mercenaries sent from elsewhere,” the ministry said.

It pointed to Venezuela's claim that the captured men are linked to US special forces.

It condemned “certain countries” for their “political tunnel vision and obsession with removing the lawful president of Venezuela from power.” AFP