People queue outside a test centre for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 5 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 685 to 163,860, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today.

The reported death toll rose by 139 to 6,831, the tally showed. — Reuters