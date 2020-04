A volunteer takes the blood pressure of a colleague, who was exposed to a family member who tested positive to coronavirus in Thierrens, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, April 19 — The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,135 people, the country’s public health agency said today, rising from 1,111 yesterday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,740, it said, up from 27,404. — Reuters