British veteran ‘Captain Tom’ to be honoured at opening of coronavirus hospital

Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, April 18 — Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than £23 million (RM100.5 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden, will be a guest of honour at the opening of a new field hospital next week.

Moore will praise National Health Service (NHS) workers via video link at the opening of a new “Nightingale” Hospital in Harrogate, northern England, which is being set up to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, housing minister Robert Jenrick announced at a news conference on Saturday. — Reuters