Indian PM extends lockdown to May 3 as Covid-19 cases cross 10,000

A British citizen, stranded in Gujarat state following the Covid-19 outbreak, speaks with an official at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad, India April 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, April 14 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a nationwide lockdown until May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Modi, in an address on national television on the world's biggest shutdown, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country.

“Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.

Modi spoke as the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 10,363, according to government data today, of whom 339 have died. — Reuters