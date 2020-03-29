China reports smaller number of new daily Covid-19 cases

A man wearing a face mask skateboards on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, March 29 — China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for yesterday, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said today.

The number of so-called “imported” cases also fell from 54 on the previous day, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China also reported five new deaths yesterday, all of which were in Wuhan in Hubei province, where the Covid-19 respiratory illness was first identified. A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China, with a reported 81,439 infections.

Yesterday marked the fourth consecutive day that Hubei province recorded no new confirmed cases. With traffic restrictions in the province lifted, Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, is also gradually reopening borders and restarting some local transportation services.

The only domestic transmission yesterday was recorded in central China's Henan province, which borders Hubei. — Reuters