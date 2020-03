Commuters wearing protective face masks wait at a bus stop as businesses are starting to revert to a normal work routine after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing March 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, March 28 — China’s National Health Commission said today that 54 new coronavirus cases were reported on the mainland yesterday, all involving so-called imported cases. There were 55 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections for mainland China now stands at 81,394, with the death toll rising by 3 to 3,295, it said. — Reuters