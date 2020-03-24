Egypt declares two-week curfew to counter Covid-19

A man wears a protective mask at the Al Rahman mosque after Friday prayers in Maadi, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, March 24 — Egypt has declared a curfew from 7pm to 6am for two weeks starting tomorrow to counter the spread of coronavirus and those who violate the measure will be penalised under the country’s emergency laws, the prime minister said.

A closure of schools and universities, which were shut on March 14 for two weeks, will be extended for a further two weeks, Prime Minster Mostafa Madbouly said.

Most public services and government offices will close their doors to the public during the curfew period and a measure to limit the number of government employees going to work will be prolonged until mid-April.

The government has also allocated one billion Egyptian pounds (RM282 million) to the health ministry to help it provide supplies, a statement from the cabinet office said.

Egypt has confirmed 366 cases of coronavirus, including 19 deaths.

It has taken a series of measures to prevent the spread of the illness, including ordering all cafes, shopping malls, sports clubs and nightclubs to shut from 7pm until 6am since March 19.

It has also grounded commercial flights and shut mosques and churches. — Reuters