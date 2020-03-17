Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus, says health ministry

195 people have tested positive in Pakistan so far— Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, March 17 — Pakistan’s health ministry said today that a coronavirus infected person had died.

The death was announced on a web portal the ministry launched today to keep a track of the spread of the coronavirus in the South Asian nation.

It said 195 people had tested positive in Pakistan so far.

Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said the patient was brought to a hospital in critical condition, and that he had a history of travelling from Iran where most of the 195 people got the infection. — Reuters