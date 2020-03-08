Singapore registers 12 new Covid-19 cases, 90 discharged

People wearing masks walk in Changi Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Singapore March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 8 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed 12 more cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic with one imported case involving an Indonesian national.

In a statement here, MOH said the 64 year-old male Indonesian arrived in Singapore on March 7, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection this morning.

The other nine cases, the ministry said, were part of the cluster involving a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on February 15, thus adding the cases linked to the cluster to 30.

Meanwhile, one of the new cases involved a 42 year-old male Singapore permanent resident who had been in Thailand from March 4 to March 6.

He is a family member of Case 132, which is likely to be an imported case involving a 37-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who had been in London from February 23 to February 27.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, MOH said, to date, a total of 90 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.

Of the 60 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving while nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at noon, MOH has identified 3,649 close contacts who have been quarantined. — Bernama