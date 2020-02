Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva January 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 21 — The head of the World Health Organisation voiced concern today about cases of Covid-19 that have emerged outside China that do not have any links with the country at the source of the outbreak.

“Although the total number of Covid-19 cases outside remains relatively small, we are concerned about the number of cases with no clear epidemiological link, such as travel history to or contact with a confirmed case,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva. — AFP