Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert and head of the health commission team investigating the new coronavirus, visits Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 19, 2020. — China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, Feb 7 — The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 636 as of the end of yesterday, up by 73 from the previous day, the country's National Health Commission said today.

Out of the total rise in the toll, central Hubei province — epicentre of the outbreak — reported 69 deaths, including 64 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Across mainland China, there were 3,143 new confirmed infections yesterday, bringing the total so far to 31,161. — Reuters