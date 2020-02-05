Erdogan: Turkey will respond ‘firmly’ to any Syrian attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak as they attend an inauguration ceremony of a new gas pipeline January 8, 2020 in Istanbul. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, Feb 5 — Turkey will respond “in the firmest possible manner” to any new attack against its forces by the Syrian government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Turkish officials said yesterday.

Erdogan said in a phone call that Ankara would “continue to use its right of legitimate defence in the firmest possible manner”, the presidency said a day after Turkish and Syrian forces engaged in their deadliest clashes since Ankara sent troops to Syria in 2016.

Syrian government shelling of Turkish positions in the opposition-held province of Idlib killed at least five Turkish soldiers and three civilians, Ankara said.

Retaliatory fire from Turkey killed at least 13 Syrian government troops, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The fighting “dealt a blow to joint (Russian-Turkish) efforts aimed at bringing peace to Syria,” Erdogan told Putin, according to the Turkish presidency.

Moscow, which backs the government of Bashar al-Assad, and Ankara, which supports some of the rebel groups opposed to it, are the two main foreign brokers in the nearly decade-old Syrian conflict. — AFP