Hubei has been the centre of the coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 — The situation in Hubei province, the centre of China’s virus outbreak, remains “severe and complicated” and medical resources at county level are relatively weak, vice governor Xiao Juhua told a news conference today.

Wang Wei, director of Hubei’s science and technology department, told the briefing that the time needed to confirm cases with test kits had halved to no more than two hours, and that the kits’ accuracy had improved. — Reuters