Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on January 18, 2020. Sweden today announced its first case of coronavirus. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 — Sweden’s Public Health Agency said today that a woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at a hospital in southern Sweden.

“It is a woman who visited the Wuhan area in China and experienced cough symptoms after arriving in Sweden,” the agency said in a statement. “She is not gravely ill,” it said. — Reuters