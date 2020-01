Community members guard at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, on outskirts of Beijing January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 29 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Beijing and the risk of infection there are on the rise, a health official in the capital city said today, as the outbreak takes hold outside the epicenter in central city of Wuhan.

Pang Xinghuo, vice director of Beijing city’s Center for Disease Control and Preventon, made the comments during a press briefing. Beijing has confirmed 1 death and 102 confirmed cases of the virus so far. — Reuters