Passengers who arrived on one of the last flights from Wuhan are reflected in the lens of an advanced thermo camera as they walk through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo January 23, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Jan 25 — Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China’s coronavirus, the health ministry said today.

The latest case was confirmed in a woman in her 30s who lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. She arrived in Japan on January 18, the ministry said.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped today to 41 from 26 a day earlier. More than 1,300 people have been infected globally. — Reuters