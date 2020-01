A picture released by the Central Hospital of Wuhan shows medical staff attending to a patient in Wuhan on an unknown date. — Picture by the Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Handout via Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 23 — The total number of cases of the coronavirus outbreak has hit 634, Chinese state television reported today.

At the end of yesterday, 17 deaths from the virus have been reported, all in Hubei province. — Reuters