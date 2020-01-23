Coronavirus: Stricter health screenings at Indonesian airports

Airplane passengers walks through feverscan camera system used to detect human temperature shortly after arriving from Singapore at the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Jakarta August 30, 2016. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Jan 23 — Indonesian authorities are now placing health officials at its international airports to conduct passenger health screenings in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

According to a statement by PT Angkasa Pura II (Indonesia’s airport management agency), passengers arriving at Indonesian airports will undergo temperature screenings, as well as follow-up and further inspection of passengers reported to have manifested symptoms of respiratory illness.

“The surveillance has been intensified at all PT Angkasa Pura II-operated airports including the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport which is the Indonesia’s largest and busiest airport,” it said.

The coronavirus outbreak was detected in December 2019 in Wuhan and a death was reported on January 11. — Bernama