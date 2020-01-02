Media: Turkey questioning individuals over Ghosn flight

Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported today. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Jan 2 — Turkey has detained seven people for questioning, including four pilots, over how fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn managed to transit through Istanbul as he fled Japan on his way to Lebanon, news agency DHA reported today.

The interior ministry has opened an investigation into Ghosn’s apparent transfer between private jets at an Istanbul airport on Monday.

The former Nissan boss made a dramatic escape from Japan despite stringent bail conditions, claiming his upcoming trial for financial misconduct was rigged.

It is still not clear how the high-profile fugitive managed to give authorities the slip, but he is thought to have taken a private jet from Kansai Airport in western Japan on December 29 to Istanbul, and flown from there to Beirut. — AFP