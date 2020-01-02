French police use teargas to end bus depot protest over pensions reform

File picture of French police officers in Paris, November 18, 2013. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 2 — French police used tear gas to disperse protesters blockading a bus depot in Paris today, the latest confrontation between the authorities and unions over a pensions reform.

The protests, now in their 29th day, are the longest since 1968.

Video footage from a BFM television reporter published on Twitter showed police firing teargas into a crowd of people at the entrance to the bus depot.

Paris police had no immediate comment.

French hardline union CGT have called for more strikes this month after President Emmanuel Macron promised to push through an overhaul of the pension system.

Macron said in a traditional New Year’s Eve presidential address on Tuesday he expected his government to find a compromise quickly with unions on the reform, but without departing from principles laid out by ministers. — Reuters