Workers carry a podium ahead of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson statement at Downing Street after winning the general election, in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party has won 365 seats in parliament, giving it a majority of 80, final results of yesterday’s election showed.

The main opposition Labour party won 203 of the remaining seats, while the Scottish National Party was third on 48. The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats won 11 seats. Other parties took 23. — AFP