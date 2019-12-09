French far-left leader sentenced to suspended prison term

Jean-Luc Melenchon is a spearhead of the opposition against French President Emmanuel Macron. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 9 — French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has been sentenced to a suspended three-months prison term and given a €8,000 (RM36,841) fine for intimidating officials who were investigating him over possible funding irregularities, a Paris suburb court said today.

The ruling, which relates to 2018 raids on his home and party offices conducted at the behest of the public prosecutor’s office in Paris, was widely awaited after a trial Melenchon cast as political.

Melenchon, a spearhead of the opposition against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies and a supporter of the recent “yellow vest” anti-government protests, won an unprecedented 19.5 per cent in the first round of the 2017 presidential election. — Reuters



