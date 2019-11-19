Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution of campus standoff

A placard with an image of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen on a barricaded street in the Central district of Hong Kong November 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 19 — Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said today she hoped a standoff between police and a hold-out group of anti-government protesters at a university could be resolved and she had told police to handle it in a humane way.

A last group of about 100 defiant protesters remain in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University after more than two days of clashes with police surrounding it in which more than 200 people have been injured.

Lam spoke at a news conference shortly after the city's new police chief urged the support of all citizens to end five months of unrest, triggered by fears that the Beijing government is stifling the city's special autonomy and freedoms.

Lam said her government was very much on the “reactive side” but did not rule out further violence even as she urged peace.

“If the protesters are coming out in a peaceful manner ... then there is no situation when that sort of violence would happen,” she said.

But if the situation changed, police would have to take “necessary action,” she said, adding she had been shocked that campuses had been turned into “weapons factories.”

Lam said 600 protesters had left the campus, including 200 below the age of 18.

The university is the last of five that protesters occupied to use as bases from which to disrupt the city, blocking the city's central cross harbour tunnel and main roads, and forcing the closure of businesses including shopping centres, in order, they said, to put the government under economic pressure.

Hundreds of protesters fled from the university or surrendered overnight amid running battles on surrounding streets as police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters lobbed petrol bombs and bricks.

At one stage, dozens of mask-wearing protesters staged a dramatic escape from the campus by shimmying down plastic hosing from a bridge and fleeing on waiting motorbikes as police fired projectiles.

Many protesters say they fear even more bloodshed with no resolution in sight to a standoff that has seen some of the most intense violence in what has become the worst crisis since Hong Kong's return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protesters were initially angered by a now-shelved bill that could have sent people to mainland China for trial but has since broadened into calls for full democracy and an end to what many see meddling by Beijing in China's freest city.

China says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula introduced in 1997 granting Hong Kong autonomy and has accused foreign countries, including Britain and the United States, of inciting trouble.

The city's police deny accusations of brutality and say they have shown restraint.

But the city's autonomy has been thrown into question after China’s top legislature questioned the power of the city's High Court to overturn a government emergency ban on face masks worn by protesters. — Reuters