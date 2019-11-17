Premadasa concedes Sri Lanka presidential poll to Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka People’s Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after casting his vote during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, Nov 17 — Sri Lanka’s ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa today conceded the presidential poll today and congratulated his main rival, former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“It is my privilege to honour the decision of the people and congratulate Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka,” Premadasa said.

His statement came as a spokesman for Rajapaksa claimed that the 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel had won Saturday’s vote, before the final results were formally announced. — AFP