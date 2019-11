People’s Liberation Army (PLA) vehicles and troops are seen inside the Tam Mei PLA base in Hong Kong’s northern New Territories, China November 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 16 — Chinese soldiers were briefly deployed from their Hong Kong barracks on Saturday to help clean-up debris and barricades left by pro-democracy protests, the People’s Liberation Army confirmed on its official Weibo account.

“Soldiers from the PLA Hong Kong garrison helped residents to clear the roads and won applause from residents on the scene,” the post late Saturday said. — AFP